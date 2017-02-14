Black History Moment: Dr. E. Edward Jones

It's time for to pause for our Black History Moment. Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. E. Edward Jones. Jones went to Grambling State University and went on to become an educator in the 50's. That's where he became a powerful proponent for equality in the shool system for black youth. After that he became the pastor of Galilee Baptist Church where he got acquainted with Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. If the name Galilee rings a bell, that's where king gave one of his first civil rights speaches. King and jones worked together in the fight for equality and jones then spearheaded the desegragation effort here in caddo parish. It's a model that they still use today. Furthermore, he began to envision ways in which he could assist the black community through healthcare, education, and housing.
Thursday, May 18 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:32:29 GMT
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...
