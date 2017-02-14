Quantcast

Black History Moment: Dr. E. Edward Jones - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Black History Moment: Dr. E. Edward Jones

Posted: Updated:

    It's time for to pause for our Black History Moment.
    Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. E. Edward Jones.
    Jones went to Grambling State University and went on to become an educator in the 50's. That's where he became a powerful proponent for equality in the shool system for black youth.
    After that he became the pastor of Galilee Baptist Church where he got acquainted with Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.
    If the name Galilee rings a bell, that's where king gave one of his first civil rights speaches.
    King and jones worked together in the fight for equality and jones then spearheaded the desegragation effort here in caddo parish. It's a model that they still use today.
    Furthermore, he began to envision ways in which he could assist the black community through healthcare, education, and housing.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program in Shreveport

    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program in Shreveport

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:32:29 GMT
    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...
    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...

  • Armed Forces Day celebration set for this weekend

    Armed Forces Day celebration set for this weekend

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:56:47 GMT

    The 7th annual Armed Forces Day celebration will be held this weekend in Texarkana, Arkansas.  

    The 7th annual Armed Forces Day celebration will be held this weekend in Texarkana, Arkansas.  

  • New animal control fees to take effect soon in Texarkana

    New animal control fees to take effect soon in Texarkana

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:45:03 GMT

    Higher fees to reclaim or surrender your pet will soon take effect in Texarkana, Texas.       

    Higher fees to reclaim or surrender your pet will soon take effect in Texarkana, Texas.       

Powered by Frankly