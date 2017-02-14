Quantcast

Bacchus float mocks 'The Young and the Ringless' Falcons - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Bacchus float mocks 'The Young and the Ringless' Falcons

Posted: Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – Saints fans will have a little something extra to look forward to during the Bacchus parade this year.

The parade will feature floats honoring the 50th season of the New Orleans Saints with a few that take jabs at the Atlanta Falcons, who could not manage to grab a hold of a Super Bowl title despite their 25-point lead over the New England Patriots. 

Floats in the Bacchus parade will feature sayings such as "The Young and the Ringless" and "Dirty Bird Gumbo," mocking the Atlanta Falcons, a known rival of the New Orleans Saints.

Other floats feature Drew Brees, Tom Benson and highlights of the biggest moments in Saints history, including the team's historic Super Bowl win in 2010. 

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Shreveport aquarium job fair

    Shreveport aquarium job fair

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:33:29 GMT

    It was a big day for the Shreveport Aquarium. Officials held a job fair the Red River District where there were more than 1,000 applicants.

    It was a big day for the Shreveport Aquarium. Officials held a job fair the Red River District where there were more than 1,000 applicants.

  • Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program in Shreveport

    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program in Shreveport

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:32:29 GMT
    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...
    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...

  • ArkLaTex in-Depth

    Race play? Caddo Commissioner cites changing demographics as reason to vote out school board member

    Race play? Caddo Commissioner cites changing demographics as reason to vote out school board member

    Thursday, May 18 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 20:56:27 GMT
    Caddo Parish Commission President Steven Jackson listens to a citizen at Monday's work session.Caddo Parish Commission President Steven Jackson listens to a citizen at Monday's work session.

    A call for change on the Caddo Parish School Board. But it's not because of policy differences or poor representation. At least that's not what's being said. It appears to have to do with race.

    A call for change on the Caddo Parish School Board. But it's not because of policy differences or poor representation. At least that's not what's being said. It appears to have to do with race.

    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex in-Depth

    Race play? Caddo Commissioner cites changing demographics as reason to vote out school board member

    Race play? Caddo Commissioner cites changing demographics as reason to vote out school board member

    Thursday, May 18 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 20:56:27 GMT
    Caddo Parish Commission President Steven Jackson listens to a citizen at Monday's work session.Caddo Parish Commission President Steven Jackson listens to a citizen at Monday's work session.

    A call for change on the Caddo Parish School Board. But it's not because of policy differences or poor representation. At least that's not what's being said. It appears to have to do with race.

    A call for change on the Caddo Parish School Board. But it's not because of policy differences or poor representation. At least that's not what's being said. It appears to have to do with race.

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    What you need to know about bike lanes

    What you need to know about bike lanes

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:03:43 GMT

    There's a lot to figure out before bike lanes and share-roads are a reality in Shreveport for both drivers and cyclists. Madison Pochea rides her bike to work every day. She says bikers are excited about the new lanes but this is their biggest fear when they're riding. "We have our buses cars motorcycles and bicycles all going in the same direction. And I know that can be scary for bikers because you can't see what's coming behind you."

    There's a lot to figure out before bike lanes and share-roads are a reality in Shreveport for both drivers and cyclists. Madison Pochea rides her bike to work every day. She says bikers are excited about the new lanes but this is their biggest fear when they're riding. "We have our buses cars motorcycles and bicycles all going in the same direction. And I know that can be scary for bikers because you can't see what's coming behind you."

  • KTBS-3 Investigates

    Elio reservation holder sues for deposit back

    Elio reservation holder sues for deposit back

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:00:22 GMT

    A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company.
    Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle.
    But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back. 

    A 28 year old car enthusiast, who plopped down 1-thousand dollars,3 years ago to buy an Elio, is now suing the company.
    Nathan Swartzbaugh was one of the first to pay a non-refundable deposit to reserve the 3-wheeled vehicle.
    But Swartzbaugh is sick of waiting and is demanding his money back. 

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program in Shreveport

    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program in Shreveport

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:32:29 GMT
    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...
    Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program is in Shreveport to provide assistance to residents impacted by the 2016 floods. Representatives from the program will be available until 7 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road. This is a series of outreach events being held across the state to offer in person, one-on-one assistance to flood-affected homeowners who need help completing the initial survey. "While we have some funds now - about $1.6 billi...

  • Armed Forces Day celebration set for this weekend

    Armed Forces Day celebration set for this weekend

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:56:47 GMT

    The 7th annual Armed Forces Day celebration will be held this weekend in Texarkana, Arkansas.  

    The 7th annual Armed Forces Day celebration will be held this weekend in Texarkana, Arkansas.  

  • New animal control fees to take effect soon in Texarkana

    New animal control fees to take effect soon in Texarkana

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 19:45:03 GMT

    Higher fees to reclaim or surrender your pet will soon take effect in Texarkana, Texas.       

    Higher fees to reclaim or surrender your pet will soon take effect in Texarkana, Texas.       

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly