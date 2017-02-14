TTPD adopts "no tolerance" policy for panhandlers

Police are cracking down on aggressive panhandling in the city of Texarkana, Texas.



Officials say it some cases it has become disturbing and disruptive to residents, tourists, and businesses.



authorities are now writing tickets and making more arrests for this kind of activity.

Texarkana, Texas police have adopted a "no tolerance" policy for people who stand at intersections with signs or approach others in parking lots.

"It's a result of complaints we've received from the community" said Officer Shawn Vaughn, TTPD.



Vaughn say they certainly empathize with those who have fallen on hard times, but he says there are legal ways to get the help they need without begging.

"There are agencies out there that do this everyday. Their sole mission is to help people," explained Officer Vaughn.



Panhandling is against city ordinance, a Class "C" Misdemeanor.

They can be ticketed, or if they're repeat offenders, even sent to jail.

He say citations are more than $270.

In some cases, Vaughn says they have arrested to the same person more than once.

"I think what is happening is that these people are finding is that they can do very well financially by standing out on the street corner," said Vaughn.



The department recently addressed the issue on social media, where they were flooded with comments.

Vaughn believes panhandling is a safety issue, not only for the person standing in the street, but also for the person being approached.

"It makes people very unnerved for people to come up to them, especially in light of the few robberies we've had we're people have been approached in the parking lot recently," said Vaughn.

If you see someone panhandling, police say you can report them by calling the Texarkana, Texas non-emergency number at 903-798-3876.