DeSoto homicide victim's family: Manslaughter plea is an 'absolute'

Watching the man who killed his father admit to the crime in a DeSoto courtroom Tuesday morning wasn’t the way Christian Nichols envisioned it would happen.

He thought the decision of Donovan Carman’s guilt or innocence would be in the hands of a jury. But getting a plea – even though to a reduced crime – is “more of an absolute. … This takes it out of the hand of chance.”

His mother, Carolyn Nichols agrees. “I feel that my husband Bobby would not want us to continue on with this if there was something that would get it over with for us. Even though it won’t ever leave us, but he always, never wanted us to worry about him.”

That’s why mother and son agreed to the DeSoto District Attorney’s offer to let Carman plead to manslaughter instead of going to trial on a second-degree murder charge. District Judge Amy Burford-McCartney accepted the plea and set a sentencing hearing for 1 p.m. May 23.

The 37-year-old Carman faces up to 40 years in prison. Second-degree murder carries a life sentence.

Carman admitted to the facts of the crime outlined by Assistant District Attorney George Winston. He hesitated at one point to disagree with quotes attributed to him at the crime scene, but otherwise answered in the affirmative when questioned by the judge.

The plea means Carman gives up the right to an appeal.

"I don’t like leaving things up to chance and leaving things up to this constant appealing process where there’s always the chance that it’s just going to be, the wound will be cut open, cut open, cut open. This … gives finality to it. And in a way, it’s like when you sign, when you sign off on that. It’s like you yourself are giving him that sentence," Christian Nichols said.

District Attorney Gary Evans said he would have taken the case to trial if the family preferred. But a plea agreement allows the family closure without that stress. It also alleviates having to put family members, including Bobby Nichols’ young grandson, on the stand.

The 7-year-old, along with a 2-year-old, were standing with Bobby Nichols at the door to his home in the 200 block of Richardson Road when Carman drove up armed with a loaded gun on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2015. Carman confronted Bobby Nichols at the door then shot him.

Bobby Nichols, a Vietnam veteran suffering from Parkinson’s and other age-related ailments, was transported to University Health Hospital, where he died.

Carman didn’t have to gun down Bobby Nichols, his son said. He could have instead pushed his way into the house to accomplish what he wanted.

Carman was angry about a dispute with Deidre Nichols, the mother of their two children and daughter of Bobby Nichols. Carman had been living in the Nichols household on and off for about two months.

Two weeks prior to Christmas, Carman was showing up sporadically, however. He and Deidre Nichols had a custody agreement, and Carman had the oldest daughter, a 2-year-old, for Christmas just days before Bobby Nichols’ death.

But Carman thought Deidre Nichols was trying to keep the child away from him, Christian Nichols said, when he called on Dec. 28 to pick her up. Deidre Nichols only wanted to keep her daughter in because it was cold weather and the child was sick.

But Carman insisted. He was armed with a 9-mm. He shot Bobby Nichols in the forehead.

Carman then grabbed his daughter, while Deidre Nichols and their 2-month-old daughter were in a separate room but within eye shot of the shooting. Carman drove to a relative’s house in Bossier City and left the child there. He was arrested a short time later on a traffic violation in Caddo Parish.

“Daddy had gotten worse in the last six months,” Christian Nichols said. He was supposed to use a walker but refused to because he didn’t want to be seen as “an old man.”

Bobby Nichols beat a 1994 cancer diagnosis that was supposed to have taken his life within six months. The short-term memory loss associated with his Parkinson’s, along with restrictions because of a heart condition, added to limitations and frustrations for a man described as otherwise “strong.”

His health didn’t stop long talks father and his son would have on the porch. “We would talk politics for hours,” Christian Nichols said.

For Carolyn Nichols, the murder took the life of a man with whom she’d been married for 42 years. Hands trembling and voice quivering, Carolyn Nichols describes the last call from her husband to her work place at noon that day, then the agonizing drive home hours later after a neighbor called to tell her something had happened.

Until she arrived, Carolyn Nichols didn’t know her husband had been shot. She said her final goodbyes at the hospital even though Bobby Nichols did not regain consciousness.

His death put such a toll on Carolyn Nichols that she said she lost her job as a convenience store manager. Then her one income wasn’t enough to pay the bills on the doublewide mobile home in rural north DeSoto Parish that Bobby Nichols planned for their retirement.

It also fractured the family. “Our entire family collapsed,” Christian Nichols said.

He moved from a nursing job in Fort Worth back to Shreveport to help take care of his mother and sister.

“I’ve got to be the person now to take care of everybody,” he said. “I went from being hysterically sad … to being sad and lonesome because Daddy was the only person I could sit and talk to.”