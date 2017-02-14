Council votes: Uber and other ride share companies now allowed to come to Shreveport

Uber has been given the green light to come to Shreveportt.



The app-based ride share service has been looking to come to Shreveport since 2015.

City council members voted 7-0 to allow amendment to Shreveport's transportation ordinance. This now means that any ride-sharing service is allowed to set up shop in the city, not just Uber but also other popular companies like Lyft or Fare.

To sign up with Uber - you go to their website or download the app.

Once logged in, Uber helps the customer connect with drivers in his or her area, then you pay online.

Shreveport Chairman, James Flurry explains drivers only pick up within the Shrevepor city limits.

"They will be able to pick up in Shreveport and go to Bossier, but at this time they cannot pick up in Bossier. We believe that Bossier City Council will look at it, and we believe they will eventually adopt it."

To address the safety issue, Flurry says each driver's application will be going through the chief of police before they are hired.

The cost to ride with Uber varies depending on where you are.

In New Orleans the flat rate can be between $1 and $15 depending on the car you choose. Then the cost per minute is at least 20 cents, and the cost per mile about $3.

To become an Uber driver, applicants have to pass an interview and background check.

The same is also required for local taxi cab drivers.

Uber drivers also must use their own car, which has to be a newer model with four-doors.



