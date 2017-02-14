Anti-Muslim signs on Bossier City mosque trigger investigation

Bossier City police are investigating after anti-Muslim posters were found on a Bossier City mosque Monday night.

One of the posters urges people to imagine a Muslim-free America. The other directs people to a website for American Vanguard, which the Southern Poverty Law Center identifies as a white nationalist, alt-right group.

Khurshid Khan, vice president of the Islamic Association of North Greater Shreveport, says flatly that the situation is a hate crime.

Khan said police are trying to retrieve surveillance video to help with the investigation.

Bossier City police did not respond to a request for information about the investigation Tuesday night.

The Center for American-Islamic Relations also is calling on state and federal authorities to investigate the incident.

Khan said in the past someone smeared pork on the door handles at the mosque. Pork is banned by the Islamic and Jewish religions. Khan says police never tracked down suspects in that case.

However, he says the local religious community is being supportive after the latest incident, with ministers and rabbis offering to help any way they can.