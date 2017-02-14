Quantcast

Centaur Parade forecast - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Centaur Parade forecast

Posted: Updated:
Figure 1: Krewe of Centaur Parade Forecast Figure 1: Krewe of Centaur Parade Forecast

The forecast for Saturday's Krewe of Centaur Parade calls for partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s at the start and 60s for the finish.  For more weather info, check out KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, 3.3, ktbs.com, Facebook, Twitter, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the 24 Hour Weather Fone at 318-320-5827 (time and temperature are included).

