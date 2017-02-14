Centaur Parade forecast

Quantcast

The forecast for Saturday's Krewe of Centaur Parade calls for partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s at the start and 60s for the finish.  For more weather info, check out KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, 3.3, ktbs.com, Facebook, Twitter, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the 24 Hour Weather Fone at 318-320-5827 (time and temperature are included).

  • Candlelight vigil for Homer homicide victim

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:59:01 GMT

    A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held today in celebration of the life of  Corodney “Kell” Specks, II who was shot and killed during a Mother's Day kickball event at Mayfield Park in Homer Sunday.

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
    Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

  • Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:46:44 GMT
    Rally outside Caddo Confederate MonumentRally outside Caddo Confederate Monument

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

    LA Tech’s Nate Harris just might be the ‘most interesting pitcher in college baseball’

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:59:03 GMT

    His sharp stare freezes opposing batters, who never stand a chance. We don't always introduce stories like this, but when we do, it's for KTBS Sports' latest in-depth feature.

    Race play? Caddo Commissioner cites changing demographics as reason to vote out school board member

    Thursday, May 18 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 20:56:27 GMT
    Caddo Parish Commission President Steven Jackson listens to a citizen at Monday's work session.Caddo Parish Commission President Steven Jackson listens to a citizen at Monday's work session.

    A call for change on the Caddo Parish School Board. But it's not because of policy differences or poor representation. At least that's not what's being said. It appears to have to do with race.

    What you need to know about bike lanes

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:03:43 GMT

    There's a lot to figure out before bike lanes and share-roads are a reality in Shreveport for both drivers and cyclists. Madison Pochea rides her bike to work every day. She says bikers are excited about the new lanes but this is their biggest fear when they're riding. "We have our buses cars motorcycles and bicycles all going in the same direction. And I know that can be scary for bikers because you can't see what's coming behind you."

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

