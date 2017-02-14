Quantcast

Stonewall Town Council votes to abolish police department - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Stonewall Town Council votes to abolish police department

Posted: Updated:

The Stonewall Town Council voted to abolish the local police department following a four to two vote at their meeting on Tuesday night.  

Most in attendance were not pleased with the decision, but some thought it was the right choice - they just wish the council had thought through what happens next. 

The council voted to begin the process to abolish the police department earlier this year due to finances. They say lack of sales tax revenue, no property taxes, and unexpected retirement payments are to blame. The council explored the idea of proposing  property taxes, something stonewall residents don't pay now., but they found out it would cost citizens too much.

"We recently realized that we need to start paying money towards state retirement and we just can't afford to do it," said council member Nicholas Gasper following their last meeting.

Multiple citizens spoke out at the meeting today against the decision, asking the council to look for cuts elsewhere. Some also urged annexing subdivisions outside of the current city limits, but the council said that would require a vote by residents of the area, and is not a viable option for the time being. 

The Desoto Parish Sheriff's office will patrol Stonewall in the police departments absence. The council does have the option to hire Desoto Parish Sheriff Deputies to patrol the town full time, but the mayor declined to comment on whether or not they will pursue that option. 

The police department is not shutting down immediately, they do have a time frame of about a month to find new jobs, but the mayor did not verify when the department will close down.

The town will now have to submit a request to house representative Larry Badgley to draft a bill to dissolve the department. The deadline to submit that bill is tomorrow.
 





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-depth

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
    Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

  • Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:46:44 GMT
    Rally outside Caddo Confederate MonumentRally outside Caddo Confederate Monument

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

  • Parish holds third meeting discussing future of Caddo Confederate Monument

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:30:57 GMT
    Caddo Parish Confederate MonumentCaddo Parish Confederate Monument

    The debate over the future of the Caddo Parish Confederate Monument continued at a third public hearing Thursday evening.

    The debate over the future of the Caddo Parish Confederate Monument continued at a third public hearing Thursday evening.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly