Stonewall Town Council votes to abolish police department

The Stonewall Town Council voted to abolish the local police department following a four to two vote at their meeting on Tuesday night.

Most in attendance were not pleased with the decision, but some thought it was the right choice - they just wish the council had thought through what happens next.

The council voted to begin the process to abolish the police department earlier this year due to finances. They say lack of sales tax revenue, no property taxes, and unexpected retirement payments are to blame. The council explored the idea of proposing property taxes, something stonewall residents don't pay now., but they found out it would cost citizens too much.

"We recently realized that we need to start paying money towards state retirement and we just can't afford to do it," said council member Nicholas Gasper following their last meeting.

Multiple citizens spoke out at the meeting today against the decision, asking the council to look for cuts elsewhere. Some also urged annexing subdivisions outside of the current city limits, but the council said that would require a vote by residents of the area, and is not a viable option for the time being.

The Desoto Parish Sheriff's office will patrol Stonewall in the police departments absence. The council does have the option to hire Desoto Parish Sheriff Deputies to patrol the town full time, but the mayor declined to comment on whether or not they will pursue that option.

The police department is not shutting down immediately, they do have a time frame of about a month to find new jobs, but the mayor did not verify when the department will close down.

The town will now have to submit a request to house representative Larry Badgley to draft a bill to dissolve the department. The deadline to submit that bill is tomorrow.

