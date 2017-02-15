Quantcast

Coming soon: A sneak peek at reality show featuring Shreveport d - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Coming soon: A sneak peek at reality show featuring Shreveport detective

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT , La -

KTBS 3 planned to run a story today about the premier of a new reality TV show featuring former Shreveport police detective Rod Demery.

The I-D series is called "Murder Chose Me."

Our Devon Patton attended a private screening of the show and was scheduled to report on it today. Devon has been out sick and we'll run the show when he gets back.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-depth

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
    Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

  • Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:46:44 GMT
    Rally outside Caddo Confederate MonumentRally outside Caddo Confederate Monument

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

  • Parish holds third meeting discussing future of Caddo Confederate Monument

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:30:57 GMT
    Caddo Parish Confederate MonumentCaddo Parish Confederate Monument

    The debate over the future of the Caddo Parish Confederate Monument continued at a third public hearing Thursday evening.

    The debate over the future of the Caddo Parish Confederate Monument continued at a third public hearing Thursday evening.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly