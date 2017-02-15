Mudbugs bounce back; will try to continue the momentum this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La -
The Mudbugs pulled themselves out of a slump after a big weekend showing. Shreveport went on the road and handed the division-leading Brahmas back-to-back losses. The Mudbug wins snapped Lone Star's 14-game win streak, and in the process earned themselves four more points in the division standings.
The Bugs are currently tied for second with this weekend's opponent, Wichita Falls, who they don't need too look far for motivation this week.
"The opponent that's come into here, Wichita, they started us on that skid so we have to make sure it's a reminder for us that team came in here and got four points from us at home. That's a reminder. That alone is enough that they came in here and swept us in our building. We're going to be ready," said Mudbugs head coach Karlis Zirnis.
"We knew we could do it. We're really happy that we got it done. Honestly, there was a lot of ice bags going around. It was a rough weekend. We need to keep doing the same thing and keeping it simple and sacrificing," added Mudbugs forward Steven Mather.
