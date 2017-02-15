Quantcast

Black History Moment: Reece Tatum - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Black History Moment: Reece Tatum

Posted: Updated:

Time for our Black History Moment and we take you way back to a pioneer on the hardwood.
This is Reece "Goose" Tatum. None other than Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson has called Tatum the "most important player on the most popular team in the history of basketball" talking about the Harlem Globetrotters. The 6'4" El Dorado, Arkansas native, known for his comic walk, seven-foot-wide arm span and the hook shot, became a role model for thousands of young players in the late 1940s.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

    Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:48 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:48:32 GMT
    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said. Prosecutors declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him. The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid n...
    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said. Prosecutors declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him. The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid n...

  • ArkLaTex In-depth

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
    Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

  • Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:46:44 GMT
    Rally outside Caddo Confederate MonumentRally outside Caddo Confederate Monument

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

Powered by Frankly