Black History Moment: Reece Tatum

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said. Prosecutors declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him. The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid n...

