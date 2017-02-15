Quantcast

10 Things to Know for Today - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

10 Things to Know for Today

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

   Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

   1. INVESTIGATIONS INTO RUSSIA TO CONTINUE AFTER FLYNN'S EXIT

   Democrats contend an independent investigation is the best way to answer questions about the Trump administration's ties to Russia, a notion rebuffed by the GOP.

   2. WASHINGTON MULLS DRAMATIC SHIFT IN POLICY AS NETANYAHU GOES TO WHITE HOUSE

   The Trump administration suggests peace between the Israelis and Palestinians may not come in the form of a two-state solution -- how this might actually be possible is not made clear.

   3. ARREST MADE AFTER KIM'S HALF BROTHER KILLED

   News of the apparent assassination of the North Korean leader's sibling ripples across Asia and Malaysian police say they have arrested a Vietnamese woman in connection with Kim Jong Nam's death.

   4. WHAT'S IN STORE FOR MATTIS IN BRUSSELS

   NATO defense ministers hold two days of talks focused on military spending, terrorism and relations with Russia.

   5. INSPECTION REPORT REVEALED CRACKS TO CALIFORNIA DAM

   An expert says the cracks on the Oroville Dam spillway surface could let water tear through the concrete if not properly repaired.

   6. STUDY: MOST DRIVERS, NOT JUST YOUNG, ARE TAKING RISKS

   Well over half of drivers in every age group have texted behind the wheel, run a red light or driven faster than the speed limit in the last 30 days, the AAA Foundation says.

   7. BOEING VOTE TELLS NEXT CHAPTER IN SOUTHERN UNIONIZATION

   If successful, the balloting would send a message to politicians that workers in South Carolina are demanding the same protections and benefits as their colleagues in other areas.

   8. PRODUCE AISLES IN SWEDEN GOING HIGH-TECH

   Laser beams create tattoo-like patterns -- in this case the product's name, country of origin and code number -- ostensibly replacing labels and plastic packaging.

   9. WHO THREE-PEATED AS SWIMSUIT QUEEN

   Kate Upton again graces the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do it three times.

   10. CALL THIS COMEBACK A 'RUMOR'

   Rumor is crowned America's top dog when, a year after a near miss on the very same green carpet, the German shepherd came out of retirement to win best in show at Westminster.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

    Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:48 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:48:32 GMT
    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said. Prosecutors declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him. The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid n...
    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said. Prosecutors declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him. The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid n...

  • ArkLaTex In-depth

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
    Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

  • Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:46:44 GMT
    Rally outside Caddo Confederate MonumentRally outside Caddo Confederate Monument

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly