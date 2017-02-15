Quantcast

For GOP, a dimmed zeal for investigations in Trump era

By ERICA WERNER

AP Congressional Correspondent

   WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Republicans' ardor for investigations and oversight, on display throughout the Obama administration, has cooled off considerably with Donald Trump in the White House.

   Each day seems to bring a new headache or near-crisis from Trump, the latest being the departure of his national security adviser under questionable circumstances involving Russia.

   Yet if there is a line too far, at which point Republicans will feel duty-bound to call for an independent investigation of their president or his administration, Trump hasn't crossed it yet.

   Democrats are clamoring for a full-scale probe of the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, including demanding to know what Trump knew, and when, about Flynn's pre-inauguration conversations with a Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions. Republicans maintain that the existing committees can handle a probe.

