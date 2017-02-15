The Latest: Durst lawyers want reporter booted from court

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lawyers for New York real estate heir Robert Durst want to boot a New York Times reporter from court because he's a possible witness in the murder case.

Defense attorney Dick DeGuerin asked a Los Angeles judge Tuesday to exclude reporter Charles Bagli from hearing conditional testimony from a "secret witness" he previously interviewed.

Testimony is being taken in case something happens to them before trial.

DeGuerin says he doesn't want Bagli to hear "sensational testimony" he may later contradict.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin says the courtroom should be open to the press and he asked for a full hearing on the matter.

Judge Mark Windham allowed Bagli to stay in the courtroom for another witness, but says he'll take up the matter before the "secret witness" is called.