Quantcast

'Rainy day' fund legislation advances in Senate - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

'Rainy day' fund legislation advances in Senate

Posted: Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Senators have started advancing legislation that would use Louisiana's "rainy day" fund to help close the state's $304 million budget deficit.

The Senate Finance Committee moved the proposal Tuesday to the full Senate for debate without action, meaning committee members didn't vote in support or opposition of the idea.

Whether to tap into the fund - and how much to use - is the central disagreement of the budget-rebalancing debate.

Gov. John Bel Edwards wants to use the full one-third available, nearly $120 million. Senate leaders support that approach. But House Republicans are reticent to tap the savings account.

After two closed-door negotiating sessions between lawmakers and the governor Tuesday, no agreement was reached on a budget deal. Another meeting was planned Wednesday.

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • KTBS 3 St. Jude "Tickets on Sale" prize deadline approaching

    KTBS 3 St. Jude "Tickets on Sale" prize deadline approaching

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-05-19 16:05:36 GMT

    An important KTBS 3 St. Jude deadline is quickly approaching. 

    An important KTBS 3 St. Jude deadline is quickly approaching. 

  • Final Confederate monument to come down in New Orleans

    Final Confederate monument to come down in New Orleans

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-05-19 15:32:48 GMT
    (Courtesy: WGNO)(Courtesy: WGNO)

       The city of New Orleans is taking down a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, completing the Southern city's removal of four Confederate-related statues that some called divisive.

       The city of New Orleans is taking down a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, completing the Southern city's removal of four Confederate-related statues that some called divisive.

  • Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

    Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:48 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:48:32 GMT
    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said. Prosecutors declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him. The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid n...
    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said. Prosecutors declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him. The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid n...
    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-depth

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
    Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

  • ARKLATEX IN-DEPTH

    LA Tech’s Nate Harris just might be the ‘most interesting pitcher in college baseball’

    LA Tech’s Nate Harris just might be the ‘most interesting pitcher in college baseball’

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:59:03 GMT

    His sharp stare freezes opposing batters, who never stand a chance. We don't always introduce stories like this, but when we do, it's for KTBS Sports' latest in-depth feature.

    His sharp stare freezes opposing batters, who never stand a chance. We don't always introduce stories like this, but when we do, it's for KTBS Sports' latest in-depth feature.

  • ArkLaTex in-Depth

    Race play? Caddo Commissioner cites changing demographics as reason to vote out school board member

    Race play? Caddo Commissioner cites changing demographics as reason to vote out school board member

    Thursday, May 18 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 20:56:27 GMT
    Caddo Parish Commission President Steven Jackson listens to a citizen at Monday's work session.Caddo Parish Commission President Steven Jackson listens to a citizen at Monday's work session.

    A call for change on the Caddo Parish School Board. But it's not because of policy differences or poor representation. At least that's not what's being said. It appears to have to do with race.

    A call for change on the Caddo Parish School Board. But it's not because of policy differences or poor representation. At least that's not what's being said. It appears to have to do with race.

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    •   

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

    Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:48 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:48:32 GMT
    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said. Prosecutors declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him. The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid n...
    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said. Prosecutors declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him. The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid n...

  • ArkLaTex In-depth

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
    Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

  • Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:46:44 GMT
    Rally outside Caddo Confederate MonumentRally outside Caddo Confederate Monument

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly