Quantcast

Texan serving 10 years in fake officer case gets more prison - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Texan serving 10 years in fake officer case gets more prison

Posted: Updated:

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) -- A convicted felon already serving 10 years for pretending to be a Texas police officer has been sentenced to eight more years for firearms violations.
   Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced the penalty for Michael Gelagotis (gehl-uh-GOH'-tuhs) of Beaumont. Gelagotis last August pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm over his 2015 arrest for violating probation in a 2009 case of impersonating a public servant.
   Gelagotis in 2016 pleaded guilty to impersonating a public servant, in another case, and to unlawful possession of body armor by a felon. He received 10 years.
   Gelagotis in 1993 was convicted of risk of injury in New Haven, Connecticut, and in 1997 of grand larceny, in Newport, Vermont.
   Gelagotis in 2013 was part of a Houston Rockets halftime ceremony honoring law officers.
 

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Haynesville Shale lingering effects on real estate

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:20 PM EDT2017-05-19 16:20:35 GMT

    You may have heard recently about a resurgence in Haynesville Shale.  Is there actually something to it?  Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler says....   "The Haynesville was largely

    You may have heard recently about a resurgence in Haynesville Shale.  Is there actually something to it?  Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler says....   "The Haynesville was largely

  • ArkLaTex In-depth

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
    Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

  • ARKLATEX IN-DEPTH

    LA Tech’s Nate Harris just might be the ‘most interesting pitcher in college baseball’

    LA Tech’s Nate Harris just might be the ‘most interesting pitcher in college baseball’

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:59:03 GMT

    His sharp stare freezes opposing batters, who never stand a chance. We don't always introduce stories like this, but when we do, it's for KTBS Sports' latest in-depth feature.

    His sharp stare freezes opposing batters, who never stand a chance. We don't always introduce stories like this, but when we do, it's for KTBS Sports' latest in-depth feature.

    •   

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Caddo Summer Feeding Program starts May 24

    Caddo Summer Feeding Program starts May 24

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:04:29 GMT
    Caddo Schools' annual Summer Feeding Program kickstarts next Wednesday.      This year  breakfast and lunch will be served at 14 school sites, Monday to Thursday. The program runs from May 24 to June 29 for all listed schools except for Creswell Elementary and Northside which will extend theirs through July 13.      The program is open to all children ages 1 to 18 and older for students in special education programs.      Michelle Cho...
    Caddo Schools' annual Summer Feeding Program kickstarts next Wednesday.      This year  breakfast and lunch will be served at 14 school sites, Monday to Thursday. The program runs from May 24 to June 29 for all listed schools except for Creswell Elementary and Northside which will extend theirs through July 13.      The program is open to all children ages 1 to 18 and older for students in special education programs.      Michelle Cho...

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Haynesville Shale lingering effects on real estate

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:20 PM EDT2017-05-19 16:20:35 GMT

    You may have heard recently about a resurgence in Haynesville Shale.  Is there actually something to it?  Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler says....   "The Haynesville was largely

    You may have heard recently about a resurgence in Haynesville Shale.  Is there actually something to it?  Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler says....   "The Haynesville was largely

  • KTBS 3 St. Jude "Tickets on Sale" prize deadline approaching

    KTBS 3 St. Jude "Tickets on Sale" prize deadline approaching

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-05-19 16:05:36 GMT

    An important KTBS 3 St. Jude deadline is quickly approaching. 

    An important KTBS 3 St. Jude deadline is quickly approaching. 

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    •   

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

    Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner faces charges in sexting case

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:48 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:48:32 GMT
    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said. Prosecutors declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him. The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid n...
    Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court Friday to face criminal charges in connection with an investigation of his online communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said. Prosecutors declined to immediately release additional details about the charges against him. The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the North Carolina girl told a tabloid n...

  • ArkLaTex In-depth

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
    Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

  • Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Confederate flag rally ends outside of Caddo Courthouse

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:46:44 GMT
    Rally outside Caddo Confederate MonumentRally outside Caddo Confederate Monument

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

    Confederate flags and monuments have started a conversation in Caddo Parish.

Powered by Frankly