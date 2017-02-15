Texan serving 10 years in fake officer case gets more prison

Caddo Schools' annual Summer Feeding Program kickstarts next Wednesday. This year breakfast and lunch will be served at 14 school sites, Monday to Thursday. The program runs from May 24 to June 29 for all listed schools except for Creswell Elementary and Northside which will extend theirs through July 13. The program is open to all children ages 1 to 18 and older for students in special education programs. Michelle Cho...

Caddo Schools' annual Summer Feeding Program kickstarts next Wednesday. This year breakfast and lunch will be served at 14 school sites, Monday to Thursday. The program runs from May 24 to June 29 for all listed schools except for Creswell Elementary and Northside which will extend theirs through July 13. The program is open to all children ages 1 to 18 and older for students in special education programs. Michelle Cho...