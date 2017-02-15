YWCA to tackle race relations with 'Facing Race' community forum

The YWCA of Northwest Louisiana is ready to engage the community by hosting a meaningful discussion on race relations.

Dr. Belinda Roberson stopped by KTBS 3 News to discuss the upcoming "Facing Race" community forum. Dr. Roberson is encouraging everyone to face current challenges and work together to come up with solutions to improve race relations.

The forum will consist of two TED talks discussing issues of race. Facilitators, John Ratcliff and Dr. Linda Johnson, will lead discussions with the audience. Topics include injustices within America's justice system and policing in America.

The forum is part of the YWCA's Racial Justice Program. The goals of the program are to eliminate racism. They host quarterly community forums through the Dialog on Race series. The six-session series encourages open and honest discussions led by trained professionals. Facilitators explore ways racism still exists and help define prejudice and stereotypes.

"Facing Race" is set for Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 5:30 pm. The event will be held at the Highland Center's Church for the Highlands Chapel in Shreveport. The forum is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.