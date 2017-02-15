Healthwatch 3 Dr. Pierce Nunley: Decompression surgery with Coflex

Friday, May 19 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:35:19 GMT
An Illinois man convicted of killing a Texarkana, Arkansas police officer is up for parole. Now the slain officer's family is asking for support to keep him behind bars. In 1977, Lieutenant Ed Worrell was shot and killed when he and another officer arrived on the scene of a burglary on North Stateline Avenue. Both of the officers were shot with a high powered deer rifle in the back as they exited their patrol car. ...
An Illinois man convicted of killing a Texarkana, Arkansas police officer is up for parole. Now the slain officer's family is asking for support to keep him behind bars. In 1977, Lieutenant Ed Worrell was shot and killed when he and another officer arrived on the scene of a burglary on North Stateline Avenue. Both of the officers were shot with a high powered deer rifle in the back as they exited their patrol car. ...
Friday, May 19 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:02:33 GMT
Water C. Lee
A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees.
A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees.
Friday, May 19 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:04:29 GMT
Caddo Schools' annual Summer Feeding Program kickstarts next Wednesday. This year breakfast and lunch will be served at 14 school sites, Monday to Thursday. The program runs from May 24 to June 29 for all listed schools except for Creswell Elementary and Northside which will extend theirs through July 13. The program is open to all children ages 1 to 18 and older for students in special education programs. Michelle Cho...
Caddo Schools' annual Summer Feeding Program kickstarts next Wednesday. This year breakfast and lunch will be served at 14 school sites, Monday to Thursday. The program runs from May 24 to June 29 for all listed schools except for Creswell Elementary and Northside which will extend theirs through July 13. The program is open to all children ages 1 to 18 and older for students in special education programs. Michelle Cho...
Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)
The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy.
The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy.
Thursday, May 18 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:03:43 GMT
There's a lot to figure out before bike lanes and share-roads are a reality in Shreveport for both drivers and cyclists. Madison Pochea rides her bike to work every day. She says bikers are excited about the new lanes but this is their biggest fear when they're riding. "We have our buses cars motorcycles and bicycles all going in the same direction. And I know that can be scary for bikers because you can't see what's coming behind you."
There's a lot to figure out before bike lanes and share-roads are a reality in Shreveport for both drivers and cyclists. Madison Pochea rides her bike to work every day. She says bikers are excited about the new lanes but this is their biggest fear when they're riding. "We have our buses cars motorcycles and bicycles all going in the same direction. And I know that can be scary for bikers because you can't see what's coming behind you."
Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT
The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.
The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.
Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank. Austin Bank suffered from...
Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank. Austin Bank suffered from...
Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:40:20 GMT
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:10:05 GMT
Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17 in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.
Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17 in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.
Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:39:28 GMT
This week marks the first of 12 weeks Shreveport Police Community Liaisons will be patrolling the city on their bikes. Public Information Officer Cpl. Angie Willhite says all summer long, they plan to address littering, parking citations, inoperable vehicles, animal control problems, and any ongoing crimes and unsolved cases.
This week marks the first of 12 weeks Shreveport Police Community Liaisons will be patrolling the city on their bikes. Public Information Officer Cpl. Angie Willhite says all summer long, they plan to address littering, parking citations, inoperable vehicles, animal control problems, and any ongoing crimes and unsolved cases.
Friday, May 19 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:35:19 GMT
An Illinois man convicted of killing a Texarkana, Arkansas police officer is up for parole. Now the slain officer's family is asking for support to keep him behind bars. In 1977, Lieutenant Ed Worrell was shot and killed when he and another officer arrived on the scene of a burglary on North Stateline Avenue. Both of the officers were shot with a high powered deer rifle in the back as they exited their patrol car. ...
An Illinois man convicted of killing a Texarkana, Arkansas police officer is up for parole. Now the slain officer's family is asking for support to keep him behind bars. In 1977, Lieutenant Ed Worrell was shot and killed when he and another officer arrived on the scene of a burglary on North Stateline Avenue. Both of the officers were shot with a high powered deer rifle in the back as they exited their patrol car. ...
Friday, May 19 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:02:33 GMT
Water C. Lee
A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees.
A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees.
Share Your Images
312 E. Kings Highway
Shreveport, Louisiana 71104
318-861-5800