Healthwatch 3 Dr. Pierce Nunley: Decompression surgery with Coflex

An Illinois man convicted of killing a Texarkana, Arkansas police officer is up for parole. Now the slain officer's family is asking for support to keep him behind bars. In 1977, Lieutenant Ed Worrell was shot and killed when he and another officer arrived on the scene of a burglary on North Stateline Avenue. Both of the officers were shot with a high powered deer rifle in the back as they exited their patrol car. ...

An Illinois man convicted of killing a Texarkana, Arkansas police officer is up for parole. Now the slain officer's family is asking for support to keep him behind bars. In 1977, Lieutenant Ed Worrell was shot and killed when he and another officer arrived on the scene of a burglary on North Stateline Avenue. Both of the officers were shot with a high powered deer rifle in the back as they exited their patrol car. ...