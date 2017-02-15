Quantcast

Reports: Student rammed hotel window before fatal fall

Cole Whaley

   NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Witnesses told police a University of Southern Mississippi student who fell to his death early Saturday repeatedly rammed a window in a New Orleans hotel before breaking through it.

   The witness accounts of the death of 20-year-old Cole D. Whaley are in a police report detailed by New Orleans news outlets Wednesday.

   One witness said Whaley was yelling and screaming in the hotel room before his fall. Another said he yelled "Let's go swimming" and rammed the window three times before it broke. He fell from the 11th story to a fourth-floor pool deck.

   Authorities say the results of toxicology tests are not in yet.

   Whaley's obituary said he was from Spanish Fort, Alabama. Mississippi media reported he was in New Orleans for a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity function.

