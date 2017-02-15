deBerardinis CFO says investors should have done due diligence

Quantcast

SHREVEPORT, La. -

Three investors who say they lost more than $1 million by placing money with Shreveport businessman David deBerardinis were "sophisticated businessmen" who should have done due diligence before putting up their money, a financial officer of one of deBerardinis' companies said in his answer to a breach of securities lawsuit against him.

Todd Muslow in his response also said his role was limited to transferring the money to deBerardinis.

Muslow, a Shreveport CPA and the chief financial officer of one of deBerardinis' companies, is named in a lawsuit by insurance executives Fred and Sidney Kent, along with Havard Yeager, that accuses him of steering them into what is now being likened to a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme.

Muslow said the investors received a "substantial amount of money" as a return on their investment and that any other losses "are the fault of a third party" and not him.

"Plaintiffs' alleged reliance upon statements made by Muslow is unreasonable, as plaintiffs are sophisticated businessmen and failed to make any investigation or conduct any due diligence," Muslow's attorney also said in the filing in Caddo District Court.

The FBI is investigating deBerardinis. Agents searched his home last month and seized records. They also conducted a search at Muslow's office as part of an ongoing criminal investigation of deBerardinis and what happened to tens of millions of dollars in investor monies.

A lawsuit filed against deBerardinis alleges investors believed they were putting money into lucrative energy trades with double-digit returns but wound up being defrauded in what is being likened to a Ponzi scheme involving tens of millions in investors' money.

There were no trades; documents confirming them were fakes; and money was diverted to deBerardinis' use, the suit alleges. Attorneys familiar with the case say early investors got paid but later ones lost money. Eleven people from here have filed suit against either deBerardinis or his chief financial officer in an effort to recoup a total of $42 million they say they provided.

Repeated efforts by KTBS News to reach deBerardinis for comment have been unsuccessful and he exercised his right against self-incrimination during a deposition in the first lawsuit, court documents said.

Last summer, deBerardinis was sued by a Dallas bank and three investors from Shreveport who guaranteed a $29 million loan for deBerardinis' operations. The investors alleged no fuel trades were made -- that deBerardinis was engaged in "a total scam involving, among other things, fake emails, fictitious contracts, forged signatures, bogus checks and fabricated trading confirmations" in which investor money was diverted to his own use, the suit charges. Plains Capital Bank is trying to recoup the loan, which is now delinquent.





