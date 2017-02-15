Quantcast

Bossier Narcotics Task Force arrests pimp and prostitute - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Bossier Narcotics Task Force arrests pimp and prostitute

Posted: Updated:

Pimp also had warrants for murder and kidnapping of teen girls out of Texas

(BOSSIER PARISH, La.) -- The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force conducted a prostitution sting recently here in Bossier City that resulted in arrests for prostitution and pandering, but also for murder and aggravated kidnapping of teenage girls.

Undercover agents arrested Marcus Speed, 25, from Ft. Worth, on Feb 10 at a local hotel in Bossier City for Promoting Prostitution, Pandering, Money Laundering and Racketeering for acting as a pimp for females exchanging sex for money.  While arresting Speed on those charges, undercover agents discovered he had active arrest warrants from the Ft. Worth area for kidnapping two 13-year-old girls and murdering the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. 

Mieko Glenn, 27, also of Ft. Worth, was arrested for prostitution.  Narcotics agents also seized $430 in cash.

Speed and Glenn were transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking.   Speed faces a bond of $140,000 (not including the warrant charges), and bond for Glenn was set at $1,000. 

There was another female present at the scene who was not engaged in illegal activity at the time, but she did admit to undercover agents that she has been involved in prostitution since she was 14 years old; she is now 18.  

“I commend our deputies and officers on the Task Force for the tough work they do in working these prostitution cases, which are closely tied to the horrendous crime of human trafficking,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.  “Not only is a pimp off the streets, but an accused murderer and kidnapper of young girls is now behind bars.  That’s a good day for law enforcement…that’s a good day for our community and our country.”

The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force comprises deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Bossier City Police Department.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:58:13 GMT
    Water C. LeeWater C. Lee

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

  • City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:43:29 GMT

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

  • 'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:44:14 GMT

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly