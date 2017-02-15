Quantcast

Victims of helicopter crash tentatively identified as east Texas - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Victims of helicopter crash tentatively identified as east Texas couple

Posted: Updated:
Terry & Pam Bailey (photo courtesy: Deer Breeders Corp.) Terry & Pam Bailey (photo courtesy: Deer Breeders Corp.)
Helicopter crash scene on Wallace Lake. (Courtesy: DPSO) Helicopter crash scene on Wallace Lake. (Courtesy: DPSO)
Helicopter crash scene on Wallace Lake. (Courtesy: DPSO) Helicopter crash scene on Wallace Lake. (Courtesy: DPSO)
Helicopter crash scene Wednesday night. (Courtesy: DPSO) Helicopter crash scene Wednesday night. (Courtesy: DPSO)
File photo of the Bell 429 File photo of the Bell 429
DESOTO PARISH, La. -

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office has recovered the remains of two people from the site of a helicopter crash over Wallace Lake and tentatively identified them as Center, Texas couple Terry and Pam Bailey. 

The helicopter crashed early Wednesday on the south side of Wallace Lake in DeSoto Parish

Preliminary information indicates that the Bell B429 the crash is registered to an owner in Center which was the apparent destination of the aircraft that took off from the Shreveport Downtown Airport, according to the FAA. 

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

The crash site, which is spread over 75 to 100 yards wide, is located on a swampy area on the south end of the lake. It took over an hour for authorities to get through the difficult terrain of low water, cypress tree knees and giant salvinia. 

A command post has been set up at the end of Wallace Lake Road. Authorities expect the recovery effort to span several days. 

DPSO crime scene investigators are processing the scene. 

Search for the aircraft began around noon in response to a report of a missing helicopter. The regional FAA said it lost track of the aircraft around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. 

Multiple local emergency response agencies worked to track down the helicopter's last known location using GPS provided by the FAA. The wreckage was found around 1 p.m. by Life Air Rescue. 

Then, the hard work began trying to reach the crash site by land. DeSoto sheriff's deputies used its Hydrotrac that can maneuver between land and water. Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office sent its airboat, and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office provided its hovercraft. Shreveport Fire Department and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also assisted. 

Center Mayor David Chadwick issues statement on deaths of Terry and Pam Bailey

The City of Center grieves with the family of Pam and Terry Bailey in the tragic loss of these two native citizens and friends. Mr. and Mrs. Bailey had a deep love for their community and enjoyed being a part of its growth and success. We will miss their devotion to our community and its citizens, their vision and spirit of entrepreneurship, their generosity and Christian witness in their daily walk. They have enriched our lives and leave a lasting footprint on our community.

David Chadwick, Mayor City of Center

Deer Breeders Corp. issued the following statement 

With heavy hearts we will remember...

We, the entire deer breeding community along with the friends and family of Terry and Pam Bailey have suffered a tragic loss with their passing. Our sadness and shock cannot be put into words as our hearts grieve. The kindness and sincerity of both was unparalleled and their absence will leave an irreplaceable void. Please keep James Butler and the entire High Roller and Venado Creek Whitetail family in your thoughts and prayers. We ask the deer breeding community nationwide and anyone who would like to join us, to stand in remembrance at 12:00 P.M. CST Friday, February 17th, for a moment of prayer for the friends and family of Terry and Pam. May God give peace and comfort to us all.

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Great ArkLaTex marathoners

    Great ArkLaTex marathoners

    Saturday, May 20 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-05-20 06:39:28 GMT
    Figure 1: Dennis Kimetto, Marathon World Record HolderFigure 1: Dennis Kimetto, Marathon World Record Holder

    Seems like everyone is into marathons as of late.  Average time to complete one is over 4 hours.  But, the world's best are about to break the 2 hour barrier.  We have a few runners close to that caliber around here.  Meet them in this ArkLaTex In-Depth report.

    Seems like everyone is into marathons as of late.  Average time to complete one is over 4 hours.  But, the world's best are about to break the 2 hour barrier.  We have a few runners close to that caliber around here.  Meet them in this ArkLaTex In-Depth report.

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    A Bossier woman who never gave up

    A Bossier woman who never gave up

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:53:09 GMT

    When Christina Pinckard walked across the stage during last week's Northwestern State University graduation ceremony and received her B.A. in  English, she could not believe it because she fought through a lot to get there.

    When Christina Pinckard walked across the stage during last week's Northwestern State University graduation ceremony and received her B.A. in  English, she could not believe it because she fought through a lot to get there.

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Haynesville Shale lingering effects on real estate

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:20 PM EDT2017-05-19 16:20:35 GMT

    You may have heard recently about a resurgence in Haynesville Shale.  Is there actually something to it?  Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler says....   "The Haynesville was largely

    You may have heard recently about a resurgence in Haynesville Shale.  Is there actually something to it?  Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler says....   "The Haynesville was largely

    •   

  • Crime BeatMore>>

  • Man found lying in the road with gunshot wounds

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:29:26 GMT

    Nine police units are on the scene of a shooting on Buncombe road near west 70th and Financial Plaza.

    Nine police units are on the scene of a shooting on Buncombe road near west 70th and Financial Plaza.

  • Deputies looking for woman who stole a cell phone in a grocery cart

    Deputies looking for woman who stole a cell phone in a grocery cart

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:14:52 GMT

    Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the woman who swiped a cell phone that belonged to another person while out shopping for groceries late last month.

    Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the woman who swiped a cell phone that belonged to another person while out shopping for groceries late last month.

  • Man caught on camera stealing from storage unit

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:37:29 GMT

    Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect caught on surveillance camera stealing from a Haughton business a week ago.

    Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect caught on surveillance camera stealing from a Haughton business a week ago.

    •   

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    A Bossier woman who never gave up

    A Bossier woman who never gave up

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:53:09 GMT

    When Christina Pinckard walked across the stage during last week's Northwestern State University graduation ceremony and received her B.A. in  English, she could not believe it because she fought through a lot to get there.

    When Christina Pinckard walked across the stage during last week's Northwestern State University graduation ceremony and received her B.A. in  English, she could not believe it because she fought through a lot to get there.

  • Man found lying in the road with gunshot wounds

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:29:26 GMT

    Nine police units are on the scene of a shooting on Buncombe road near west 70th and Financial Plaza.

    Nine police units are on the scene of a shooting on Buncombe road near west 70th and Financial Plaza.

  • Deputies looking for woman who stole a cell phone in a grocery cart

    Deputies looking for woman who stole a cell phone in a grocery cart

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:14:52 GMT

    Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the woman who swiped a cell phone that belonged to another person while out shopping for groceries late last month.

    Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the woman who swiped a cell phone that belonged to another person while out shopping for groceries late last month.

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:58:13 GMT
    Water C. LeeWater C. Lee

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

  • City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:43:29 GMT

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

  • 'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:44:14 GMT

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly