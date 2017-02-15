Quantcast

Victims of helicopter crash tentatively identified as east Texas - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Victims of helicopter crash tentatively identified as east Texas couple

Posted: Updated:
Terry & Pam Bailey (photo courtesy: Deer Breeders Corp.) Terry & Pam Bailey (photo courtesy: Deer Breeders Corp.)
Helicopter crash scene on Wallace Lake. (Courtesy: DPSO) Helicopter crash scene on Wallace Lake. (Courtesy: DPSO)
Helicopter crash scene on Wallace Lake. (Courtesy: DPSO) Helicopter crash scene on Wallace Lake. (Courtesy: DPSO)
Helicopter crash scene Wednesday night. (Courtesy: DPSO) Helicopter crash scene Wednesday night. (Courtesy: DPSO)
File photo of the Bell 429 File photo of the Bell 429
DESOTO PARISH, La. -

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office has recovered the remains of two people from the site of a helicopter crash over Wallace Lake and tentatively identified them as Center, Texas couple Terry and Pam Bailey. 

The helicopter crashed early Wednesday on the south side of Wallace Lake in DeSoto Parish

Preliminary information indicates that the Bell B429 the crash is registered to an owner in Center which was the apparent destination of the aircraft that took off from the Shreveport Downtown Airport, according to the FAA. 

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

The crash site, which is spread over 75 to 100 yards wide, is located on a swampy area on the south end of the lake. It took over an hour for authorities to get through the difficult terrain of low water, cypress tree knees and giant salvinia. 

A command post has been set up at the end of Wallace Lake Road. Authorities expect the recovery effort to span several days. 

DPSO crime scene investigators are processing the scene. 

Search for the aircraft began around noon in response to a report of a missing helicopter. The regional FAA said it lost track of the aircraft around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. 

Multiple local emergency response agencies worked to track down the helicopter's last known location using GPS provided by the FAA. The wreckage was found around 1 p.m. by Life Air Rescue. 

Then, the hard work began trying to reach the crash site by land. DeSoto sheriff's deputies used its Hydrotrac that can maneuver between land and water. Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office sent its airboat, and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office provided its hovercraft. Shreveport Fire Department and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also assisted. 

Center Mayor David Chadwick issues statement on deaths of Terry and Pam Bailey

The City of Center grieves with the family of Pam and Terry Bailey in the tragic loss of these two native citizens and friends. Mr. and Mrs. Bailey had a deep love for their community and enjoyed being a part of its growth and success. We will miss their devotion to our community and its citizens, their vision and spirit of entrepreneurship, their generosity and Christian witness in their daily walk. They have enriched our lives and leave a lasting footprint on our community.

David Chadwick, Mayor City of Center

Deer Breeders Corp. issued the following statement 

With heavy hearts we will remember...

We, the entire deer breeding community along with the friends and family of Terry and Pam Bailey have suffered a tragic loss with their passing. Our sadness and shock cannot be put into words as our hearts grieve. The kindness and sincerity of both was unparalleled and their absence will leave an irreplaceable void. Please keep James Butler and the entire High Roller and Venado Creek Whitetail family in your thoughts and prayers. We ask the deer breeding community nationwide and anyone who would like to join us, to stand in remembrance at 12:00 P.M. CST Friday, February 17th, for a moment of prayer for the friends and family of Terry and Pam. May God give peace and comfort to us all.

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Haynesville Shale lingering effects on real estate

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:20 PM EDT2017-05-19 16:20:35 GMT

    You may have heard recently about a resurgence in Haynesville Shale.  Is there actually something to it?  Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler says....   "The Haynesville was largely

    You may have heard recently about a resurgence in Haynesville Shale.  Is there actually something to it?  Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler says....   "The Haynesville was largely

  • ArkLaTex In-depth

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Dragline move signals extension of lignite mining's future

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
    Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

    The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy. 

  • ARKLATEX IN-DEPTH

    LA Tech’s Nate Harris just might be the ‘most interesting pitcher in college baseball’

    LA Tech’s Nate Harris just might be the ‘most interesting pitcher in college baseball’

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:59:03 GMT

    His sharp stare freezes opposing batters, who never stand a chance. We don't always introduce stories like this, but when we do, it's for KTBS Sports' latest in-depth feature.

    His sharp stare freezes opposing batters, who never stand a chance. We don't always introduce stories like this, but when we do, it's for KTBS Sports' latest in-depth feature.

    •   

  • Crime BeatMore>>

  • Man caught on camera stealing from storage unit

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:37:29 GMT

    Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect caught on surveillance camera stealing from a Haughton business a week ago.

    Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect caught on surveillance camera stealing from a Haughton business a week ago.

  • Shreveport teen arrested, charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder

    Shreveport teen arrested, charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:10:05 GMT

    Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17  in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.

    Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17  in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.

  • Shreveport Police patrolling on bikes

    Shreveport Police patrolling on bikes

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:39:28 GMT

    This week marks the first of 12 weeks Shreveport Police Community Liaisons will be patrolling the city on their bikes. Public Information Officer Cpl. Angie Willhite says all summer long, they plan to address littering, parking citations, inoperable vehicles, animal control problems, and any ongoing crimes and unsolved cases. 

    This week marks the first of 12 weeks Shreveport Police Community Liaisons will be patrolling the city on their bikes. Public Information Officer Cpl. Angie Willhite says all summer long, they plan to address littering, parking citations, inoperable vehicles, animal control problems, and any ongoing crimes and unsolved cases. 

    •   

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Bill in works to require some Medicaid recipients to have to work

    Bill in works to require some Medicaid recipients to have to work

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:55:19 GMT

    Medicaid recipients may soon be required to work to receive benefits. That is what Louisiana Senator - John Kennedy - is proposing to be part of the revised healthcare bill.  He calls it the Medicaid Reform and Personal Responsibility Act of 2017. 

    Medicaid recipients may soon be required to work to receive benefits. That is what Louisiana Senator - John Kennedy - is proposing to be part of the revised healthcare bill.  He calls it the Medicaid Reform and Personal Responsibility Act of 2017. 

  • Robert E. Lee statue removed

    Robert E. Lee statue removed

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:11:54 GMT
    (Courtesy: WGNO)(Courtesy: WGNO)

    New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's monument will allow city to "heal and become the city we always should have been." 

    New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's monument will allow city to "heal and become the city we always should have been." 

  • Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:58:13 GMT
    Water C. LeeWater C. Lee

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:58:13 GMT
    Water C. LeeWater C. Lee

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

  • City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:43:29 GMT

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

  • 'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:44:14 GMT

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly