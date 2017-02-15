Former Fair Park teacher's aide admits to molesting student, gets prison time

A former teacher's aide at Shreveport's Fair Park High School has pleaded guilty to molesting a special-needs student and been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Bobby Jelks, 63, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court to sexual battery. The guilty plea came in the middle of jury selection in his criminal trial. District Judge Brady O'Callaghan ordered Jelks jailed immediately after the guilty plea.

Jelks was accused of groping a teen who has Down syndrome. He was her teacher's aide and accompanied the young woman to classes and school assemblies.

A civil lawsuit arising out of the case is pending trial. The family of the girl is accusing the former principal of Fair Park High School of not doing enough to prevent the 2014 abuse on campus, despite students reporting it to him. The school system is fighting the suit.

"This man was taking advantage of a special needs child -- a Down syndrome child -- and abusing her," the family's attorney, Pam Jones said.

The suit alleges the first student approached the principal in March 2014 with concerns she had seen the victim being groped. Jones said the principal wanted more evidence.

Three weeks later, another student reported seeing the girl molested and the next day another student came forward, according to the suit. Two days later, a student made a video of the child being groped in class and handed it over to the principal, Jones said.

Jelks was arrested the next day. Caddo schools officials declined comment on the suit because it is pending litigation.

The student graduated from Fair Park and has moved with her family to Nevada, Jones said.