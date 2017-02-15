Quantcast

Former Fair Park teacher's aide admits to molesting student, gets prison time

SHREVEPORT, La. -

A former teacher's aide at Shreveport's Fair Park High School has pleaded guilty to molesting a special-needs student and been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Bobby Jelks, 63, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court to sexual battery. The guilty plea came in the middle of jury selection in his criminal trial. District Judge Brady O'Callaghan ordered Jelks jailed immediately after the guilty plea.

Jelks was accused of groping a teen who has Down syndrome. He was her teacher's aide and accompanied the young woman to classes and school assemblies.

A civil lawsuit arising out of the case is pending trial. The family of the girl is accusing the former principal of Fair Park High School of not doing enough to prevent the 2014 abuse on campus, despite students reporting it to him. The school system is fighting the suit.

"This man was taking advantage of a special needs child -- a Down syndrome child -- and abusing her," the family's attorney, Pam Jones said.

The suit alleges the first student approached the principal in March 2014 with concerns she had seen the victim being groped. Jones said the principal wanted more evidence.

Three weeks later, another student reported seeing the girl molested and the next day another student came forward, according to the suit. Two days later, a student made a video of the child being groped in class and handed it over to the principal, Jones said.

Jelks was arrested the next day. Caddo schools officials declined comment on the suit because it is pending litigation.

The student graduated from Fair Park and has moved with her family to Nevada, Jones said.





  • Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:58:13 GMT
    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

  • City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:43:29 GMT

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

  • 'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:44:14 GMT

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

