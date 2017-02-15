Vandals damage new gate in historic Texarkana cemetery

Vandals damage a new gate at a historical cemetery in Texarkana, Texas.



The city had just completed upgrades to the property, when officials say someone destroyed the sensors that open the gate for approaching vehicles.

The city has been working to improve the Rose Hill Cemetery for just over a year.

They've rehabilitate headstones, cleared debris and brush, and most recently installed the automated gate.

"We installed the gate to increase security overnight and the first night it was up and running we had someone come through and rip the sensors out of the ground and vandalize it," said Lisa Thompson, City of Texarkana, Texas spokesperson.

Despite the setback, Thompson says they'll continue their efforts to upgrade the cemetery.

Some of the headstones date back to the Depression Era.

The most notable feature is the grave site of Otis Henry, the first man from Bowie County to die in WWI.

There are also two rows of military headstones from other war veterans.

"There are people buried there that have served their country and our city. Historical figures that we want to honor their burial," said Thompson.

The city inherited Rose Hill from private owners, and are using money from a trust fund to maintain the property.

All burials are still a matter of private business.

Thompson hopes the property will eventually become more of a tourist stop.

"We're still dedicated to the cemetery. It's a great addition to our downtown area and we're going to repair it," explained Thompson.

City officials say they're working to purchase replacement parts for the gate.



They do not have an estimate yet on the cost of repairs.



For more information about the cemetery, or for burial information, visit http://www.ci.texarkana.tx.us/185/Rose-Hill-Cemetery.