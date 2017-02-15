TTPD investigates convenience store armed robbery

Quantcast

Texarkana, Texas -

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store in the 2700 block of South Lake Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the report of a robbery at the Pasco’s Food Mart at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.  

"The clerk told officers that a man entered the store and pointed a pistol at him as he repeatedly demanded money from the cash register," said Officer Shawn Vaughn, TTPD spokesperson. 

"The clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect fled the store. He was last seen running west from the store," Vaughn said. 

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male wearing a black jacket with a hood, grey sweatpants, and a white Halloween type mask.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

