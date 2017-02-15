Quantcast

Bossier arson suspect surrenders

BOSSIER CITY, La. -

Bossier City Fire Department investigators today arrested Kailey Marie Wise, 18, of Benton for simple arson in connection with the Feb. 3 incident at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 4000 block of Barksdale Boulevard. Wise turned herself over to investigators this morning, a day after the Bossier City Fire Department released security camera video of the incident to the media.

Investigators have also identified the male subject seen in the security camera video. Charges have not been filed against him at this time. Investigators say he is currently out of state and is expected to return in the coming days and hand himself over to authorities. 

In the video, police say the pair can be seen on video walking down an aisle when the woman points out a package of feminine hygiene products to the man who sets the package on fire with a cigarette lighter. The couple then walks to the end of the aisle and appears to wait until the fire engulfs the package before they walked away and exited the store.

Store personnel noticed the fire then called the Bossier City Fire Department. An employee was able to put out the fire with an extinguisher before fire crews arrived on the scene.





  Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

  City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

  'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

