Armed robbery prompts manhunt in Bossier Parish

A manhunt was underway north of Bossier City Wednesday afternoon for the person who robbed a credit union.

The robbery occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at Bossier Federal Credit Union at Airline Drive and Wemple Road.

Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies said the robber walked into the bank, went up to the teller, pulled a handgun and demanded money. He was in the bank for two to three minutes and was last seen walking away from the bank building, deputies said. Authorities don't know if he had a getaway car waiting nearby.

The robber was given an undisclosed amount of money. Neither the teller nor any of the customers in the credit union at the time of the robbery was injured, sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

The robber was described as about 5-feet tall and thin -- wearing black pants; a black, long-sleeved shirt; orange or red gloves; an orange and black backpack; white shoes; and a multicolored beanie hat, Davis said.