KTBS St. Jude Dream Home under construction

The 27th annual KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home is under construction right now in Bossier Parish.

A groundbreaking was held Wednesday morning.

The giveaway raises money for children to get free medical care at St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

St. Jude Board Member, Dr. Donald Mack dreamed up the idea for the KTBS St. Jude Dream House giveaway many years ago.

The very first Dream House started here and it has spread across the country.

"Now we're doing this nationally now. in 30 other cities, and since we've been doing it nationally we've raised a total of almost $400million," said Mack.

Mack says they've raised a lot but as the need grows they can always use more.

"St. Jude has become such a big research center, their budget is almost $2million a day. The first year was $600 thousand a year," said Mack.

George Rodgers has been a long-time partner. His company has built the Dream Homes here in Shreveport-Bossier for the past 27 years.

"God gave us the ability to do it. I'm so proud of my son, he's taking over after 20 years. If we don't cure Cancer, my grandson might do it.," said Rodgers.

His son, Philip Rodgers has now taken over the project.

"Another year of helping kids. My dad started it, so we're gonna continue to do it,' said a teary-eyed Philip Rodgers.

Susan Moffitt of Moffitt Mazda, Audi, Volkswagen, and Porshe was also at the ground breaking.

Moffitt is donating a car to the cause for the second year in a row.

"It's an amazing thing that Dr. Mack started so many years ago, and when you see those kids, it's all worth it," said Moffitt.

Tickets are $100 each.



They go on sale in May.



There are lots of other great prizes including a car and a diamond necklace.



KTBS will draw winners in August.