Louisiana Attorney General on state budget

The Louisiana Attorney General was in our neck of the woods today.

Jeff Landry was the guest speaker at the Shreveport Women's Republican Club's monthly luncheon.



Landry says Governor John Bel Edwards' budget cut plans will hurt the Department of Justice and will be devastating for the state.



He says the cuts will harm their pursuit of child predators, fraudulent contractors, and corrupt government officials.

"He's trying to take $6 million in an office that has a budget at right around $60 million and we already received a disproportionate cut.," said Landry.

He said it's like taking away the shepherd from its herd.



"It could. It could severely impact our office in lay-offs and again, impact the ability for us to keep Louisiana residents safe," he said.

Landry stresses that his department has been cut more than any other.

"Over the last year, we're probably one of the only agencies out there that has time and time again, created efficiencies, tried to save money, taken those cost savings, offered him those cost savings. Every time we do he says, that's not enough," said Landry.



He says Governor Edwards needs to look into cutting other budgets like that of the Department of Health and Hospitals.