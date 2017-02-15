Minden contractor wants to be a minority owner of the Camp Minden burn chamber

The latest information on the controversial burn chamber that sits in Camp Minden is that a local contractor wants to buy it.

John Madden of Madden Contracting says his family's company wants to become a minority owner of the chamber.

He says he will also add a rotary kiln to help burn explosives.

John madden reportedly asked police jurors to end a resolution that is against keeping the burn chamber.

Madden says keeping it would sustain 70 to 100 jobs at Camp Minden - which is up from the current 35.

Before Madden made his decision to want to become a minority owner, he says he had to make sure the chamber was environmentally friendly, first, then he wants to make sure it stays that way.

"First and foremost we need to do two things, we need to make sure we have an independent environmental company, not paid for by owner entity but governmental body such as Webster Parish Police Jury to do the environmental monitoring."

Madden says the money to pay for the environmental monitoring will also come out of his pocket because the chamber's environmental friendliness is his number one concern.

The owner of Madden Contracting is not the only one pro-burn chamber. The Minden mayor also supports its stay, saying he does not see why it should be taken away.



"Both sides, both pro and con know that ESI has done a great job in getting rid of the M6 propellant. It"s just my personal opinion - now that we've got that good technology, why would we want to send it somewhere else?"

The Webster Chamber of Commerce is holding a "fact based" meeting Thursday night at the Minden Civic Center to allow open conversation from both sides of the issue.

It will start at 6 p-m.