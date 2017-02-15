Quantcast

5 teens arrested in Jonesboro theft of dozens of guns

JONESBORO, La. (AP) -

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) -- Police say five teenagers have been arrested for stealing at least 64 guns from a pawn shop in Jonesboro.

   Police spokesman Paul Holmes told reporters that two 16-year-olds and three 17-year-olds were arrested Tuesday for the Feb. 5 burglary.

   Holmes says a sixth teenager was arrested for theft by receiving after he threw two of the stolen guns out a bedroom window while police were conducting a parole search of a home.

   Holmes declined to say how many of the stolen guns have been recovered.





