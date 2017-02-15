5 teens arrested in Jonesboro theft of dozens of guns

Louisiana State Police say an influx of applications is holding up concealed carry permits.

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) -- Police say five teenagers have been arrested for stealing at least 64 guns from a pawn shop in Jonesboro.

Police spokesman Paul Holmes told reporters that two 16-year-olds and three 17-year-olds were arrested Tuesday for the Feb. 5 burglary.

Holmes says a sixth teenager was arrested for theft by receiving after he threw two of the stolen guns out a bedroom window while police were conducting a parole search of a home.

Holmes declined to say how many of the stolen guns have been recovered.