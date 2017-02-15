SPD officer charged as accessory in January fatal shooting

A Shreveport Police officer has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on January 29.

Officer Lashell Crawford is charged as an accessory after the fact to second degree murder in the shooting death of Rolandreon Fisher, 25, of Shreveport. Fisher was gunned down in the parking lot of the County Market grocery store on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport on January 29. Crawford surrendered to police at the Caddo Correctional Center tonight.

Crawford is a probationary officer the department hired in July 2016. The department put her on paid leave on Feb. 8 while conducting an internal investigation of alleged policy violations. He remains on leave.

Jacorey Wesley, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in Fisher's death.