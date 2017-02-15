Quantcast

SPD officer charged as accessory in January fatal shooting

Lashell Crawford Lashell Crawford
SHREVEPORT, La -

A Shreveport Police officer has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on January 29.

Officer Lashell Crawford is charged as an accessory after the fact to second degree murder in the shooting death of Rolandreon Fisher, 25, of Shreveport. Fisher was gunned down in the parking lot of the County Market grocery store on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport on January 29. Crawford surrendered to police at the Caddo Correctional Center tonight.

Crawford is a probationary officer the department hired in July 2016. The department put her on paid leave on Feb. 8 while conducting an internal investigation of alleged policy violations. He remains on leave.

Jacorey Wesley, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in Fisher's death.





  • Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:58:13 GMT
    Water C. LeeWater C. Lee

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

  • City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:43:29 GMT

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

  • 'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:44:14 GMT

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

