Arden Key taking a leave of absence from LSU for personal reasons

Courtesy: LSU Athletics

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron issued the following statement on outside linebacker/defensive end Arden Key on Wednesday:

“In consultation with our staff and his family, Arden Key has decided to take some time away from football for personal reasons. We fully support Arden in his decision and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time.”

Orgeron and Key will have no further comment on the matter. Orgeron asked that fans and members of the media respect the privacy of Key as this is a personal matter.