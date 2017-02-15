Clint Harper leaves Marshall; announced as new Duncansville Athletic Director
Marshall welcomed in one of their own four seasons ago to try and bring the football program back to life. Hometown product Clint Harper did just that. On Wednesday, he was announced as the new Duncansville Athletic Director.
The Marshall News Messenger is reporting that Harper was approved Monday night, which leaves the Mavis searching for a new coach. Harper said it was a very difficult decision to leave Marshall, but the Dallas suburb was the only job he'd leave for.
Harper will not be coaching at Duncansville, just serving as the athletic director and described the new position as a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
When Christina Pinckard walked across the stage during last week's Northwestern State University graduation ceremony and received her B.A. in English, she could not believe it because she fought through a lot to get there.
A picture of the speech written by Hailey-Lou Vaske.
It was a graduation to remember, but for the wrong reasons. Controversy at a Baptist academy in Shreveport led the valedictorian to be escorted right off stage by a deputy, while giving her class speech. The graduate tells us she was interrupted because she was shedding light on her mistreatment by the school. She was then not allowed to walk the stage to receive her diploma.
Medicaid recipients may soon be required to work to receive benefits. That is what Louisiana Senator - John Kennedy - is proposing to be part of the revised healthcare bill. He calls it the Medicaid Reform and Personal Responsibility Act of 2017.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Carlos Perez's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth before going on to beat
Brittney Griner had 20 points and 13 rebounds for her second straight double-double, Diana Taurasi added 17 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the San Antonio Stars 78-72 Friday night. Second-year player Isabelle Harrison...
Mike Napoli and Joey Gallo hit homers, giving the Texas Rangers enough offense to help them hold on for a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers Friday night, their 10th straight victory. Daniel Norris allowed five runs...
Stephen Curry had 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in three quarters and the Golden State Warriors trounced on the Spurs missing Kawhi Leonard, running away from San Antonio for a 136-100 rout Tuesday...
Nashville center Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the postseason after emergency surgery on a left thigh injury, leaving the Predators without their top playoff scorer heading into Game 5 of the Western...
LeBron James scored 30 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers steamrolled the Boston Celtics 130-86 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals and tie an NBA record with their 13th straight...
Boston Red Sox ace David Price allowed three runs on five hits, including a solo home run, and lasted just two innings in making his first start in the minor league since straining his left elbow in late February.
Junior Cole Lavergne sailed through the first four innings, but an error and two-out hits helped the Kingsmen score five runs in the fifth as third-seeded Centenary (35-9) fell to second-seeded Cal Lutheran (33-11) 8-2 in the winner’s bracket semifinal in the NCAA West Baseball Regional Friday night, May 19.
In the first game of a best-of-three series versus #4 Texas Tyler, the East Texas Baptist University softball team fell 9-1. ETBU falls to 38-10 overall and 0-1 in the 2017 NCAA Super Regional Championship, while Texas Tyler improves to 43-4 and one win from advancing to the 2017 College World Series.
