Clint Harper leaves Marshall; announced as new Duncansville Athletic Director

Marshall, Texas -

Marshall welcomed in one of their own four seasons ago to try and bring the football program back to life. Hometown product Clint Harper did just that. On Wednesday, he was announced as the new Duncansville Athletic Director.

The Marshall News Messenger is reporting that Harper was approved Monday night, which leaves the Mavis searching for a new coach. Harper said it was a very difficult decision to leave Marshall, but the Dallas suburb was the only job he'd leave for.

Harper will not be coaching at Duncansville, just serving as the athletic director and described the new position as a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

