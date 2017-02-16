Caddo youth services officials warn against more budget cuts to a system "in crisis"

Children, at risk.

As state lawmakers wrangle over where to cut hundreds of millions of dollars out of the state budget, the people whose job it is to save those children are bracing for bad news and hoping for any good news they can get. From judges to case-workers, the description of the state juvenile justice and child protective services systems is “crisis.”

The Caddo Parish juvenile detention center – filled to capacity – is the most conspicuous sign of troubled times for at-risk children in northwestern Louisiana and the people whose job it is to save them. Chief Judge David Matlock of the Caddo Juvenile Court put many of the children here, as a last resort. He says they’re here because their childhoods hardly gave them a chance.

"They may be subjected to neglect,” he told ktbs.com, “and frankly, all too frequently, molestation." The judge went on to explain how their childhood trauma can affect their entire lives.

"We learn that that becomes an inter-generational thing, that it increases the chance that we're going to see the children of those folks, and - I've been doing this quite a while - the grandchildren."

"We're in a crisis," said Nancy Cooper, Staff Attorney and with the state’s Child Advocacy program.

Nancy should know a crisis when she sees one. Her office handles hundreds of them.

"A hundred fifty children at one time," she said.

The system built to save the young people who get in trouble – recognized around the state and across the nation for its innovation and success – is being dismantled by Louisiana lawmakers. Judge Matlock said it started about eight years ago, with major budget cuts.

"And then the cuts kept coming."

Case-workers left in droves, leaving unmanageable case-loads for those who remain.

Clay Walker, Caddo Parish Director of Juvenile Services, explained. "They've got case-loads that are probably close to double what they should be, so when a teacher or a doctors of medical facility or somebody calls in a threat to a child, for abuse or neglect, their ability to show up and investigate is hindered. They're not able to do their job."

Walker said when those first responders don’t show up, the children don’t get the help they need. Too often, they turn to crime. Their last chance for rehabilitation is the Caddo juvenile detention center.

Juvenile Court Judge Paul Young said he tells every young person he send there that he doesn’t want to see them graduate to the adult justice system.

"I fail when a youth graduates to the adult system," he said. "I don't like to fail. I don't like to fail youth. I don't like to fail the community, but we have to have the resources that give us the options, the services to save these youth."

Services, like those provided by the people at Shreveport’s “Volunteers for Youth Justice.” They provide a variety of services, including “Casa,” the court appointed special advocate Program Executive director Kelly Todd said the work load is growing, and the organization can’t stand any more cuts. VYJ had 5,200 children on its rolls at the start of 2016. Today, they serve more than 7,000. Kelli says each case-worker is crucial to the survival of the kids.

"This is the one person that this child has that is their voice that remains constant through the life of their case," she said.

Nancy Cooper said funding for these youth programs is vital to the state’s future generation.

“This is an investment into who our citizens are going to be, and whether or not they're going to graduate from high school in the future."

Judge Young said it takes funding to provide the kinds of services at-risk youth need, to turn their lives around.

"The best reward is seeing a kid who's grown up a little bit, that's supporting himself and maybe even a family, and you know you had something to do with that. But that doesn't come cheap."

Catherine Heitman, Press Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services told ktbs.com she and her colleagues are hopeful legislators will allow the governor to keep his promise to protect the department that protects children. That could be a tall order. A recent DCFS report shows the department answered 63,659 calls of child abuse or neglect in 2016.