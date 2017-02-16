Quantcast

Wanted suspect arrested in deadly Shreveport shooting

Darell Bell Darell Bell
SHREVEPORT, La. -

A Shreveport man accused of murder now sits behind bars following his arrest by local and federal authorities Wednesday morning.

Agents from the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, along with officers from the Shreveport Police Department’s K-9 Unit and Mid-Level narcotics unit arrived at a home located in the 400 block of Chickasaw Trail after receiving information that a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting was possibly hiding out there.

When officers arrived at the residence, they were met by Darell Bell who was in the process of fleeing from officers by jumping through a window of the home.  Bell was immediately taken into police custody without further incident.  Bell had been sought in the shooting death of 19 year old Kendarrius Henderson back on February 8th in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop.  Following the arrest of Bell, he was transported and booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center on the outstanding warrants for second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.





