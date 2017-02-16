Pedestrian recovering after SUV accident in Bossier City

A man is recovering after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Bossier City.

The Bossier City Police Department says the accident happened at about 7:40pm at the intersection of Jimmie Davis Highway and Sunflower Boulevard.

Witnesses tell police the accident happened when Donald Eugene Phillips, 81, of Bossier City attempted to cross Jimmie Davis at the intersection of Sunflower and was struck by an SUV heading west on Jimmie Davis. According to witnesses the SUV had a green light at the intersection.

Phillips was taken to University Health in Shreveport by Bossier City Fire Department personnel for treatment. Officers at the hospital reported he is responsive and his condition is stable.

The driver and passengers of the SUV were not injured.