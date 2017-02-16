Black History Moment: Dr. Harry Blake

Quantcast

In February, the nation pauses to reflect on contributions to society from African Americans.  But Shreveport has it's own civil rights icons.

When you think about the civil rights movement, the first name that comes to so many people's mind is Dr. Martin Luther King.

But Dr. King hired a Shreveport man to spearhead the effort of civil rights and equality in our area.  He's Dr. Harry Blake.

A lot of people have heard of the Little Union incident where several people were arrested for demonstrating for justice in the Birmingham church bombing in the 60's.  But it was more than just a trip to jail for Dr. Blake, he was made a public example.

We'll take a closer look into the life then and now of Dr. and Pastor Harry Blake in an ArkLaTex in Depth report Thursday at 4pm on KPXJ CW 21.

