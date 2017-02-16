Black History Moment: Clementine Hunter

Clementine Hunter was a self-taught black folk artist from Natchitoches Parish.

An amazing woman born in 1886, she is the first African American artist to have a solo exhibition at the present-day New Orleans Museum of Art.

Hunter's artwork depicted plantation life in the early 20th century.

She sold her first paintings for as little as 25 cents.

By the end of her life, her work was being exhibited in museums and sold by dealers for thousands of dollars.

