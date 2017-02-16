Healthwatch 3 Dr. Robert Goodman: Fibormyalgia

Friday, May 19 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:53:09 GMT
When Christina Pinckard walked across the stage during last week's Northwestern State University graduation ceremony and received her B.A. in English, she could not believe it because she fought through a lot to get there.
When Christina Pinckard walked across the stage during last week's Northwestern State University graduation ceremony and received her B.A. in English, she could not believe it because she fought through a lot to get there.
Friday, May 19 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:08:33 GMT
A picture of the speech written by Hailey-Lou Vaske.
It was a graduation to remember, but for the wrong reasons. Controversy at a Baptist academy in Shreveport led the valedictorian to be escorted right off stage by a deputy, while giving her class speech. The graduate tells us she was interrupted because she was shedding light on her mistreatment by the school. She was then not allowed to walk the stage to receive her diploma.
It was a graduation to remember, but for the wrong reasons. Controversy at a Baptist academy in Shreveport led the valedictorian to be escorted right off stage by a deputy, while giving her class speech. The graduate tells us she was interrupted because she was shedding light on her mistreatment by the school. She was then not allowed to walk the stage to receive her diploma.
Friday, May 19 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:55:19 GMT
Medicaid recipients may soon be required to work to receive benefits. That is what Louisiana Senator - John Kennedy - is proposing to be part of the revised healthcare bill. He calls it the Medicaid Reform and Personal Responsibility Act of 2017.
Medicaid recipients may soon be required to work to receive benefits. That is what Louisiana Senator - John Kennedy - is proposing to be part of the revised healthcare bill. He calls it the Medicaid Reform and Personal Responsibility Act of 2017.
Saturday, May 20 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-05-20 06:39:28 GMT
Figure 1: Dennis Kimetto, Marathon World Record Holder
Seems like everyone is into marathons as of late. Average time to complete one is over 4 hours. But, the world's best are about to break the 2 hour barrier. We have a few runners close to that caliber around here. Meet them in this ArkLaTex In-Depth report.
Seems like everyone is into marathons as of late. Average time to complete one is over 4 hours. But, the world's best are about to break the 2 hour barrier. We have a few runners close to that caliber around here. Meet them in this ArkLaTex In-Depth report.
Friday, May 19 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:53:09 GMT
When Christina Pinckard walked across the stage during last week's Northwestern State University graduation ceremony and received her B.A. in English, she could not believe it because she fought through a lot to get there.
When Christina Pinckard walked across the stage during last week's Northwestern State University graduation ceremony and received her B.A. in English, she could not believe it because she fought through a lot to get there.
Thursday, May 18 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:55:04 GMT
Dragline makes nighttime move across Interstate 49. (Photo: Wade Britt)
The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy.
The Oxbow Mine. Sounds like something out of an old western, but it’s really the next step in maintaining an uninterrupted stream of electricity for your homes and businesses. A dynamic DeSoto Parish power plant—fueled by a brownish coal called lignite—is keeping two area utility companies in business and contributing to the local economy.
Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT
The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.
The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.
Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank. Austin Bank suffered from...
Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank. Austin Bank suffered from...
Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:40:20 GMT
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:10:05 GMT
Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17 in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.
Shreveport police arrested 17 year old Jayden Boyd of the 9000 block of Youree Dr. He's accused of shooting fellow teenage boys ages 16 and 17 in what police say looks like a drug deal gone bad.He's charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. If found guilty he could face life in prison.
Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:39:28 GMT
This week marks the first of 12 weeks Shreveport Police Community Liaisons will be patrolling the city on their bikes. Public Information Officer Cpl. Angie Willhite says all summer long, they plan to address littering, parking citations, inoperable vehicles, animal control problems, and any ongoing crimes and unsolved cases.
This week marks the first of 12 weeks Shreveport Police Community Liaisons will be patrolling the city on their bikes. Public Information Officer Cpl. Angie Willhite says all summer long, they plan to address littering, parking citations, inoperable vehicles, animal control problems, and any ongoing crimes and unsolved cases.
Friday, May 19 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:58:13 GMT
Water C. Lee
A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees.
A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees.
Friday, May 19 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:43:29 GMT
With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase.
With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase.