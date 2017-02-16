Quantcast

Teen denies trying to shoot student at high school - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Teen denies trying to shoot student at high school

Posted: Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- A Baton Rouge high school freshman has pleaded not guilty after he was accused of trying to shoot a fellow student in the school's courtyard earlier this month.
   The Advocate reports that the 14-year-old Scotlandville High School student pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted second-degree murder.
   Prosecutors say the boy fired three shots Feb. 6 in a courtyard at the large public school following a confrontation with a few other students. No one was injured.
   The teenager is also charged with aggravated assault and carrying a gun on school property.
   A trial has been set for April 12.
   The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says this was the third time this school year in which a gun had been found on the school's campus.
 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:58:13 GMT
    Water C. LeeWater C. Lee

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

  • City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:43:29 GMT

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

  • 'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:44:14 GMT

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly