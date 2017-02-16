Local cardiologist shares personal story of survival

Dr. Tommy Brown has worked as a cardiologist in Shreveport for more than 30 years. He loves his job and his patients, but a personal health scare in 2016 threatened his career.

"It started with a virus," Brown said. "Just a cold; progressively got worse. I kept saying, 'It's just a cold; it's going to get better.'

"And here I am; I treat this for a living, then all of a sudden I'm one of the patients."

The father of two said his immune system thought his heart was a virus and attacked, it leading to congestive heart failure.

"In a four-month period, I'm sitting in a chair, can't get out, can't do anything, can't breathe, have no energy, and really thought I was going to die," Brown said.

That's when his colleagues stepped in to help.

"Christus and the entire cardiology and medical community have all said a lot of prayers,” Brown recalled, especially his longtime coworker and friend Dr. Corky Davis.

Their friendship goes back to medical school and extends beyond the hospital. They often go fishing together.

When Davis learned that the triple board certified cardiologist had a heart condition, he said, he was in shock.

"Even though we take care of patients, when it's your partner, it's different," Davis said. "It's like your family."

The medicine Davis prescribed: Support.

"You know, it's hard to treat your friend," Davis said. "You don't really want to treat your friend. We just tried to back off, support him and get him to the right people."

Brown said the response was appreciated and effective. He successfully underwent treatment and is now seeing patients part-time.

He calls the experience a game changer.

"It's made me try to take care of myself a little better," Brown said. "It's made me spend a little more time with my patients, and it's made me a lot more empathetic for what they go through."