US home building falls as developers start fewer apartments

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER
AP Economics Writer
   WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. home building fell last month, led by a drop in apartment construction, while developers broke ground on more single family homes.
   The construction of new houses and apartments declined 2.6 percent in January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.25 million, the Commerce Department said Thursday . The drop came after a much larger gain the previous month. Single family housing starts rose 1.9 percent while apartment building dropped 7.9 percent.
   Even with the decline, new home construction has increased 10.5 percent in the past year. That gain has been fueled by rising demand for homes as more Americans are looking to buy.
   Yet many potential buyers are frustrated by a lack of available properties. The supply of existing homes fell in December to its lowest level since 1999. That has pushed up prices as buyers have had to bid against each other.
   Home builders have responded by ramping up construction, but the increases haven't been fast enough to relieve supply shortages.
   Rising prices, a tight supply of homes and higher mortgage rates combined to slow sales of existing homes in December, when they fell 2.8 percent.
   Still, home construction has largely recovered from the housing bust that began a decade ago. In 2016, builders started work on the most new homes since 2007, the year the Great Recession began.
   Building permits, a gauge of future construction, rose 4.6 percent last month, led by a big gain in apartment permits. Single-family permits fell.
   Home building increased the most last month in the Northeast, where housing starts soared 55.4 percent, and the South, with a 20 percent rise. Developers broke ground on the most new homes in the South in more than nine years.
   Higher mortgage rates could exert a bigger drag on sales in the coming months. The average fixed-rate 30-year mortgage was 4.17 percent last week, down slightly from 4.19 percent the previous week.
   While that is still low historically, it is far above the average rate of 3.65 percent for all of 2016. Rates have been pushed higher because they have followed the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which has risen because investors have anticipated faster growth and higher inflation since the election.
 

    Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

    'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

