Dr. Harry Blake: Local Civil Rights icon

When you think Civil Rights, the first name that comes to so many people's mind is Dr. Martin Luther King. But Dr. King hired a local guy, who lived right here in Shreveport, to spearhead the effort of civil rights and equality in our area. You may have heard the name, but we'll reintroduce you to Dr. Harry Blake.

"I wasn't born here. I was born in Arkansas. Very few people know this," said Blake, who grew up on plantations.

His father was a tenant farmer. But this is when a young Blake realized something was wrong.

"You did well with your crops, but you didn't quite make it out of debt, so now you have to stay there. It was an advanced form of slavery. You never worked off the plantation," Blake said.

His family finally moved to the Shreveport area. Blake went to Bishop College and married Norma Jean Jernigan.

But all around him were Jim Crowe laws and hatred and cruelty towards African Americans drove him to act.

"I was working in Shreveport making $192 a week and I left that to go work for Martin King making $75 dollars a week and didn't get that every week but enjoyed every second," Blake said.

Back then, Martin Luther King Jr was called a troublemaker in a segregated south. So any affiliation with him meant trouble for those involved.

Blake remembers a conversation he had with his father about his decision to fight for civil rights. "I could get killed, I could get harmed but not only could that happen to me, it can happen to you because I'm your son. My daddy said I'd be disappointed in you if you made any other decision."

That's when Blake got then-Shreveport police commissioner George D'Artois' attention and that's when D'Artois started trying to convince Blake to change his mind.

"He said you're going to be successful in Shreveport, you need to resign from your position. So what are you going to do? I'm going back to work when you get through talking. And then they locked me up," Blake said.

The harassment and intimidation continued for any African American fighting for equality in the '60's right up until things came to a head late in the summer of 1963 after the Birmingham Church Bombings where four little girls - all black - were killed.

In Shreveport, they started planning a peaceful march, but they had to get permission from commissioner D'Artois.

"He said, 'I assure you, anyone who marches will be arrested. We will send every one to jail.' Rather than march, we would just assemble at Little Union Church. He had policemen from everywhere. On horse, with bayonets with cow prods. They started demonstrating. Police started beating them up and I went out to see what was going on and the police met me in the vestibule of Little Union. And when they got me outside of the church on the stoop of the church. Every police man who could get close enough to hit me with the nightstick beat me until I became lifeless or appeared to be dead and they let me lay," Blake said.

But this brutal beating didn't deter Blake. He continues the fight for equality and the advancement for African Americans to this day.

Now he pastors Mount Canaan Baptist Church and works to make sure young kids have access to the best education possible. At 82 years old, Blake reflects on the state of the nation and Black America.

"We are worse off now than we were in the '60's," Blake said.

He says that's because the signs of segregation may have been taken down but the sentiment is still there.

"(Integration) That wasn't what we were asking for. We were asking for equality and they gave us integration on their terms which has not worked out in our favor," Blake said.

Despite this, Blake says its important for the disenfranchised to stay hopeful and joyful and most importantly learn to laugh.

If you're going to live life successfully, you have to have a successful strategy and laughter is a part of my strategy," he said.

Blake was hired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to head voter registration for African Americans in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Today, as pastor of Mount Canaan Baptist Church, Blake is a model that uses prayer as a means to deter crime in their neighborhood.

Shreveport police officers confirm that crime is lowest in the city in the Allendale community, where Blake's church is established.