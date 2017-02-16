Haughton teen arrested for Taco Bell shooting

Quantcast

BOSSIER CITY, La. -

An investigation into a shooting earlier this week outside a local fast food restaurant has resulted in the arrest of a Haughton teen. 

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit have arrested Keiuntre Meshaun Normandin, 19, of Haughton for attempted first degree murder. Normandin is charged with shooting Caleb Thompson, 20, of Haughton Sunday night in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant in the 500 block of Stockwell Road.

Thompson sustained a gunshot wound to his face and was taken to University Health in Shreveport by Bossier City Fire Department personnel. His injury is considered to be non-life threatening. 

Over the course of their investigation detectives were able to secure a warrant for Normandin’s arrested and took him into custody late Wednesday afternoon. He was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility with bond set at $300,000.





