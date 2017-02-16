Spring into planting and seeding

March 20 at 6:29 a.m. is the day and time Spring officially arrives this year.

But with all the warm weather and days of Spring-like thunderstorms, it appears Spring may have already sprung. So can we get a head start on our yards and gardens if Winter has already been snuffed out?

Does that yard need mowing? Are you already considering planting that Spring garden. Is it too soon?

All the signs of Spring are there: record warmth, Spring-like storms and hardly a week of frigid weather or sight of snow flakes falling.

The signs of a Winter that was are there to see. So, can we call the season on the account of blooms and warmer temperatures?

Not just yet, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Barry. He says we can't completely rule out Winter weather from now into early March. Plus, there's one other very important aspect of Winter you have to consider before planting and seeding.

The last average first freeze across Northwest Louisiana is typically somewhere in the middle to latter half of March. Planting and seeding too early can be money wasted when working ahead of time.

Between now and then, we can at least warm up those green thumbs and perhaps just a little more. Sometimes it's OK to be early, like to work or even to school. But what about when it comes to seeding or planting?

Mark Walton of Garrison's Nursery says, "On hardy trees and shrubs we actually recommend that you plant in cool weather. If we're talking about your Japanese Magnolia, your Quince, your Camilla Japonicas, all your different hardy trees and shrubs, and fruit trees, you actually want to plant that in cool weather so that you get it in before hot weather. So that like the LSU Ag Center recommends a window between October and March for hardy trees and shrubs. So for new gardeners out there, do your trees and shrubs, do that in cool weather. And on things that need warm weather, be patient and wait on that."

“You can plant some things right now. However, some plants and other common vegetables need to wait until Spring. Sometimes a little later. If you're doing your vegetable seed, you want to look at your package and talk to your nurseryman and make sure you're not going out too early with that,” Walton said.

If you're still anxious and want to get out in those gardens now, transplanting may be the way to go. Walton said some of his plants began life inside.

“This is lettuce. It's been started inside to be transplanted later. We have a lot of customers that do their tomato seeds inside in a green house or sun room to be transplanted later. But if you go directly to the ground with vegetable seed, you need to really make sure you're warm enough,” Walton said.

He says your local nursery can give you details on planting inside or out when it comes to weather this time of the year.

"On your grass seed, actually you really want to make sure you don't go out too early on that," Walton said.

Soil temperatures are vital in grass seeding. Check with Garrisons or your local nursery for more information on that.

But Walton’s most important advice on seeding and planting: "The main thing is that gardening is fun. It's a fun thing hobby to do. You're going to make mistakes. You'll have success. You'll have failure. It's a fun thing to do, ya know."

Visit Garrison Nursery or the LSU AgCenter for more information.?