House budget panel rejects governor's deficit-closing plan

By MELINDA DESLATTE
Associated Press

   BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- With the special session nearing its halfway mark, House Republicans are demonstrating they intend to take a sharply different approach to rebalancing this year's budget than Gov. John Bel Edwards wants.
   The majority-GOP House Appropriations Committee on Thursday voted down the Democratic governor's proposal for closing the state's $304 million deficit, refusing to send it to the full House for debate.
   A day earlier, the panel advanced two options offered by Republicans that would cut more deeply -- and use less from the state's "rainy day" fund -- than the governor wants. The full House is expected to debate those ideas Friday.
   Less than a week remains in the special session. The Senate is awaiting action from the House, because the constitution requires the budget cut bills to start there.

