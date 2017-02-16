Quantcast

Bossier City man's conviction in attempted murder plot upheld - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Bossier City man's conviction in attempted murder plot upheld

Posted: Updated:
Patrick Pierce Patrick Pierce
BOSSIER PARISH, La. -

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal has affirmed the conviction and sentence of a Bossier City man convicted of attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Patrick Pierce, 46, was convicted by a Bossier Parish jury in December 2015. Assistant District Attorney Doug Stinson prosecuted the case and Assistant District Attorney John M. Lawrence handled the appeal.

“The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office should be commended for their efforts in this case. Every department, from patrol to crime scene investigation to detectives, did an outstanding job. They responded quickly, located the defendant, and obtained a confession in a difficult case. We were able to successfully prosecute this case thanks to their actions,” District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said in a news release.

Pierce entered into a scheme with Cassie Sims to kill her husband in April 2014. Sims previously pleaded guilty for her involvement in the murder plot.

The scheme was thwarted when the intended victim disarmed Pierce, causing him to leave the residence. Sims promised Pierce sex in exchange for killing her husband. The husband’s life was saved due to Pierce’s inability to work the safety.

A three-judge panel noted the evidence was overwhelming and denied all of the assertions made by Pierce in his appeal.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Former BESE member with criminal record wants retirement board position

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:58:13 GMT
    Water C. LeeWater C. Lee

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

    A former member of Louisiana's state education board who resigned amid a criminal prosecution wants to be on a state board that oversees retired educators' pension funds. In a statement circulated to education leaders, Walter C. Lee of Shreveport asks for support in his bid to fill a retiree representative seat on the 17-member Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana (TRSL) Board of Trustees. 

  • City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    City Council to consider increasing millage rates

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:43:29 GMT

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

    With tax revenues down, the city of Shreveport wants to slightly increase property tax rates. The proposed rate increase would bring in an estimated $530,000 additional revenue, officials said. Mayor Ollie Tyler's office, which announced the proposal late Friday afternoon, wants to roll forward millage rates from 17.29 mills to 17.65 mills, a 2 percent increase. 

  • 'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    'Click It or Ticket' begins Monday

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:44:14 GMT

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

    This month marks the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign urging Texans to buckle up. 

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly