Bossier City man's conviction in attempted murder plot upheld

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal has affirmed the conviction and sentence of a Bossier City man convicted of attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Patrick Pierce, 46, was convicted by a Bossier Parish jury in December 2015. Assistant District Attorney Doug Stinson prosecuted the case and Assistant District Attorney John M. Lawrence handled the appeal.

“The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office should be commended for their efforts in this case. Every department, from patrol to crime scene investigation to detectives, did an outstanding job. They responded quickly, located the defendant, and obtained a confession in a difficult case. We were able to successfully prosecute this case thanks to their actions,” District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said in a news release.

Pierce entered into a scheme with Cassie Sims to kill her husband in April 2014. Sims previously pleaded guilty for her involvement in the murder plot.

The scheme was thwarted when the intended victim disarmed Pierce, causing him to leave the residence. Sims promised Pierce sex in exchange for killing her husband. The husband’s life was saved due to Pierce’s inability to work the safety.

A three-judge panel noted the evidence was overwhelming and denied all of the assertions made by Pierce in his appeal.